Mark Lawrenson believes that Everton have a number of issues across the pitch and are likely banking on the fact the majority of their remaining games are at Goodison Park to stay up.

Everton have struggled badly this season and showed Rafael Benitez the door in an attempt to improve their fortunes, with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard drafted in to replace the Spaniard.

Lampard has failed to inspire an improvement though and the Toffees have lost their last four league games on the spin, being kept out of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference.

They do have games in hand on the teams around them however and a number of matches to come are at Goodison Park, where Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brentford visit.

Lawrenson thinks Everton are banking on that, while he also namechecked Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane as players who are struggling.

“All season they have been poor defensively and they are gambling on the fact they have the majority of their games left at home”, Lawrenson said on Saturday’s Off The Ball.

“Seamus Coleman has been an absolutely outstanding player for club and country [but] his legs have gone I’m afraid.

“And you’re looking at Pickford, who thinks he’s better than he is.

“Michael Keane has got a mistake in him every single game and Holgate who thinks he is a better player than he is as well.”

Everton, who lost 1-0 at home against Wolves on Sunday, are next in action against Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Thursday evening in what is a vital game as they look to avoid relegation to the second tier.