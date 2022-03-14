Former top flight defender Mark Lawrenson has admitted he is more concerned about Leeds United with Jesse Marsch in charge than he was when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm.

The Yorkshire giants chose to sack legendary boss Bielsa following a poor run of form and brought in American manager Marsch to replace him; a number of fans were left unhappy at cult figure Bielsa being shown the door.

Marsch lost his first two games in charge of Leeds, but led the Whites to a 2-1 win over bottom club Norwich City on Sunday at Elland Road.

Leeds are not out of trouble yet though and are just four points above the relegation zone, with Burnley boasting two games in hand on them and Everton three.

Lawrenson feels that Bielsa would have kept Leeds up and admits he is more concerned about the Whites now they have sacked him and brought in Marsch.

“I’ll be more worried about Leeds with this guy, Marsch, than I would have been with Bielsa”, Lawrenson said on Saturday’s Off The Ball.

“I think [with Patrick] Bamford and [Kalvin] Phillips back and they would win enough games [under Bielsa].

“The other thing is that the three bottoms teams at the moment look like they will finish the three bottom teams.”

Leeds are next in action on Friday evening when they travel to take on top four chasing Wolves at Molineux and Marsch will be looking for the Whites to pull off a surprise victory.