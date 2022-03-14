Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that Ousmane Dembele could amaze Anfield with his skills and is keen on snapping him up in the summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Dembele has refused to put pen to paper to a new contract with Barcelona and the club failed to sell him in the recent January transfer window, despite looking to do so.

He is set to leave the Camp Nou in the summer and has been tipped to be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain, where he could replace Kylian Mbappe.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are also a possible destination for Dembele in the summer.

It is claimed that Klopp believes the former Borussia Dortmund attacker would be able to amaze Anfield with his speed and dribbling ability.

Klopp is also increasingly aware that Mohamed Salah could move on from Liverpool as he has yet to agree a new contract to stay at the club.

Dembele has chipped in with five assists over his last four La Liga appearances for Barcelona, as well as hitting the back of the net once.

The Frenchman could yet remain at the Camp Nou if he agrees to put pen to paper to fresh terms with Barcelona.