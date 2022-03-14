Liverpool are edging closer to sealing a deal for Celtic starlet Ben Doak, with the prospect of being able to work with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp being a big pull for the youngster, according to The Athletic.

Doak, a winger, is part of the Celtic academy set-up and his highly rated at the Scottish giants.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou has even handed the 16-year-old senior minutes this season and Celtic see a bright future for the young attacker at the club.

However, Doak’s performances on the pitch have seen him attract interest from south of the border and Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are keen on snapping him up.

The Reds want to add Doak to their youth ranks and are closing in on a move to snare him away from Parkhead.

Celtic have tried to convince the teenager that a proper first-team pathway exits within their youth development system, but the player is of the view that a move to Liverpool is better for his career.

Doak sees the prospect of raising his game under Klopp as being too good an opportunity to turn down, which means Celtic are set to lose another one of their promising talents.

The winger has not signed a professional contract at Celtic and thus they will only be entitled to a small compensation fee if Liverpool get their man.