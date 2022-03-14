Newcastle United could go back in for Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, but the striker is likely to stay at Napoli unless the Magpies make an out-of-this-world offer.

Eddie Howe’s men made moves for a host of players across Europe during the January transfer window and they are claimed to have tried for Osimhen.

Napoli were not willing to do business, with the Nigeria international considered a key man as they chase the Serie A title this season.

Newcastle continue to be linked with Osimhen and, according to journalist Mario Giunta on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, they could go back in for him in the summer.

However, Osimhen is tipped to stay at Napoli in the summer window too unless an incredible offer is made for his services.

Newcastle have the financial firepower to make such an offer, but it remains to be seen if the Magpies will be prepared to break the bank for Osimhen as they are likely to look to reinforce a number of positions.

Napoli splashed €70m to sign Osimhen from French club Lille in the summer of 2020.

The 23-year-old helped himself to two goals for Napoli at the weekend as his side beat Hellas Verona 2-1 in Serie A.

Osimhen has now scored four goals in his last six Serie A outings.