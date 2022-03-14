Former Ireland international Kenny Cunningham has admitted that Everton are bang in relegation trouble in the Premier League, but his gut feeling is that the Toffees will survive.

Frank Lampard has not yet provided a sustained new-manager bounce for Everton and his side were beaten again at the weekend, losing on Sunday at Goodison Park against Wolves.

They are only kept out of the drop zone on goal difference and amongst their fixtures to come are games against West Ham United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and a final day visit to Arsenal.

Former Ireland defender Cunningham feels it is clear that Everton have big problems in central defence, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also not producing the goods.

However, Cunningham has a gut feeling that Everton will not be relegated this season, even while discounting the thought they are too good to go down.

“Everton are bang in there and of course they are not too good to go down”, Cunningham said on Off The Ball.

“The problem they’ve got is a gaping hole in the centre of their defence.

“Michael Keane, their most experienced defender, Lampard has had to take him out of the firing line; he’s really struggling, he’s lost his confidence.

“Calvert-Lewin has come back into the team. He’s been very quiet. That’s a lad who was exceptional early part of the season. He needs to find his form quick.

“I still feel as if Everton will have enough to get out of it [but it is] more of a gut feeling when it comes to Everton.”

Everton finished tenth last season under Carlo Ancelotti and conceded 48 goals.

This season so far they have already conceded 47 goals.