Paris Saint-Germain have not made any fresh contract with Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici over a move to the Parc des Princes, contrary to claims, according to The Athletic.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights saw another Champions League campaign end in disappointment when Real Madrid knocked them out of the competition last week.

PSG are likely to show their sporting director Leonardo the exit door and have identified Spurs managing director of football Paratici as a potential replacement.

The French outfit have previously held talks with Paratici over a role at the Parc des Princes before he joined Spurs.

But it has been claimed that PSG have contacted the Italian in recent days in an attempt to possibly entice him with a job offer in the French capital.

However, claims that Le Parisiens have held fresh talks with Paratici are wide of the mark.

Paratici has not been approached by PSG recently and he is expected to remain at Tottenham even if there is interest in his services from elsewhere.

The 49-year-old is fully committed to the project at Spurs and is enjoying working at the club since joining last summer.