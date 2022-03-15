Middlesbrough have slammed Chelsea for suggesting playing their FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside behind closed doors.

Chelsea came out with a statement earlier today where they confirmed that they have asked the FA to consider their request to play their cup clash against Boro in front of empty stands.

The Blues have been barred from selling tickets, which have stopped them from getting away supporters to the Riverside for their FA Cup quarter-final clash next Saturday.

The Championship club have come out hard to slam Chelsea for making such a request and believe the sanctions on the Blues have nothing to do with Boro and should not concern them.

They stressed that the club see no reason to penalise the Boro supporters and prevent them from watching their team in an FA Cup quarter-final.

Middlesbrough also took a dig at Chelsea suggesting their need to protect ‘sporting integrity’ now is nothing more than ironic.

A club statement read: “We are aware of Chelsea’s request to have Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.

“All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

“To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

“Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting ‘integrity’ as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

“We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea’s actions in the strongest terms.”

Middlesbrough have already beaten Premier League sides in Manchester United and Tottenham to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.