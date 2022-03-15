Michael Ball has expressed his frustration at the way Everton take their goal kicks, as he believes Frank Lampard’s current squad do not have the quality to keep playing out from the back.

Lampard was appointed earlier this year to help the club maintain their top flight status as they became embroiled in a relegation scrap owing to a long-series of poor results.

The Toffees have only managed a single win in Lampard’s first six top flight games in charge, and they are only outside the drop zone based on goal difference.

Although the Everton players and the club’s board have been on the receiving end of criticism from the fans, one characteristic of Lampard’s style of play that has frustrated ex-Toffee Ball is the way they take their goal kicks.

Ball explained that the current crop of Everton players are not good enough to play out from the back, something which Lampard needs to change as soon as possible as it clearly is not working.

“One of my big frustrations with Everton at the minute is the way we take our goal kicks – and the fact we start them on our own goal line”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“We can’t play Frank Lampard Chelsea-style passing out from the back with the type of players we currently have at our disposal.

“Some of our players would struggle to play in the Championship and we are trying to play out from the back and pass our way through sides.

“If somebody shows me clips of when that way of playing has been successful, when we have passed the ball from a goal kick all the way through and broke a team down then I will hold my hands up.

“It might happen one in 20 times we attempt it but those stats aren’t good enough and we certainly aren’t going to get ourselves out of trouble doing that.

“But the big thing that really concerns me is why we continue to do the same things week in week out.”

Everton return to Premier League action on Thursday when they host Newcastle United at Goodison Park; the Toffees lost the reverse fixture 3-1 last month.