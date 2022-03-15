Alexis Malavolta, Bruno Guimaraes’ agent, has revealed that the Newcastle United new boy is living with him as he is keen on making every effort to help his client settle in at his new club.

Bruno was the Magpies’ most expensive signing in the January transfer window, arriving at St James’ Park from French giants Lyon.

The midfielder earned his first start in Newcastle colours last week in their 2-0 Premier League win over Southampton, marking the occasion with a spectacular goal, which was followed by another start against Chelsea on Sunday.

Bruno is tasting English football for the first time in his career and his agent Malavolta has revealed he is staying with him as he continues to look for a new home on Tyneside.

Malavolta, who has his heart set on making every effort to help Bruno settle into life at Newcastle, added the midfielder is also learning English from a tutor while his parents will also move to England in the future.

“Bruno studies English every day with the same teacher who taught him French”, Malavolta told French outlet Foot Mercato.

“He is still looking for a home in Newcastle.

“In the meantime, he lives with me.

“I decided to settle in Newcastle because it is a crucial year for Bruno.

“His parents will also move here.”

Newcastle are set to take on relegation candidates Everton on Thursday and it remains to be seen if boss Eddie Howe will hand the Brazilian a third start on the trot.