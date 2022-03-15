Former Premier League star Paul Merson believes that Everton are a side looking like going down when taking into consideration the “atrocious” run of fixtures they have coming up.

The Toffees have now lost four games in a row and find themselves equal on points with relegation battlers Watford, kept out of the bottom three only on goal difference.

The latest blow to Frank Lampard’s team came on Sunday when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park.

The Toffees now have a resurgent Newcastle United ahead of them on Thursday, followed by games against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Merson feels that those are “atrocious” fixtures and he cannot simply see how Everton can overcome them to stay in the Premier League.

“I’m looking at Everton’s fixtures and the way they’re playing and I think they’re in big trouble”, Merson wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

“I think they’re the ones to go now. You’ve only got to look at their fixtures – they’re atrocious. I just can’t see how they stay up.

“They’ve got games in hand, but where do they get points?

“You look at the Brentford game [in May] but that could be too late.

“I think they’ve got to beat Newcastle.”

Everton sacked Rafael Benitez as manager earlier this season and turned to Lampard to rescue their season after initially looking set to appoint Vitor Pereira.