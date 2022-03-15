Portsmouth defender Hayden Carter insists that going to Portman Road and coming away with a point is something that his side can look back on as a real positive as they aim to build on that when they visit Plymouth Argyle.

A goalless draw against Ipswich Town on Saturday means that Portsmouth have now won six of their last eight matches, having drawn the other two.

Portsmouth star Carter feels the draw was pleasing given the solid nature of Ipswich’s squad and is taking further encouragement from keeping a clean sheet.

“It was a really tough game against one of the strongest – and largest – squads in this division”, Carter told his club’s official site.

“To go there and keep a clean sheet to collect a point is something we can look back on as a real positive.”

Portsmouth now aim to build on that result against Kieran McKenna’s side when they face yet another promotion-chasing team in the shape of Plymouth Argyle this evening.

“Hopefully it’s a result we can now build on when we go to Plymouth and then again when we face Wycombe.”

Portsmouth are putting together a strong bid to secure a playoff spot in League One and taken over the last nine games have the fourth best record in the division, only bettered by MK Dons, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.