Tottenham Hotspur could face competition for midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly as Barcelona have been scouting him with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been attracting the attention from some of the biggest names in Europe through his performances for Monaco’s academy team.

His performances in French youth football have piqued the interest of a few clubs in Europe and several are lining up to snare him away from in the summer.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Coulibaly and are pushing to snap him up at the end of the season.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have also joined the race to sign the teenage midfielder in the summer.

The Catalan giants have been keeping tabs on him at Monaco and are now pushing to sign him at the end of the campaign.

His current deal with Monaco expires in the summer and Barcelona are looking to sign him for their B side.

Compensation would have to be agreed with Monaco, who have failed to convince him to sign a new contract.

Serie A giants AC Milan have also been following him and are one of the clubs in the fray for him.