Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named his team to play host to Liverpool in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium this evening.

The Gunners are on a superb run of form and have won their last five Premier League games on the bounce to boost hopes of a top four finish this season.

Arteta’s side have the third best home record in the Premier League this season, having only lost twice at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have though lost both of their last home meetings with Liverpool, without scoring a goal.

Arteta selects Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal, while at the back he picks Cedric and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, with Ben White and Gabriel in the centre.

Midfield sees Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey selected, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arteta needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal Team vs Liverpool

Ramsdale, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah