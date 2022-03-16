Lille forward Jonathan David has insisted that he and his team still believe that they have a chance of shocking Chelsea in their Champions League last 16 tie.

Chelsea beat the French side 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge and are massive favourites to get the job done in France tonight.

Lille will host the Blues at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the second leg but not many are giving the French side a chance of getting through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

David conceded that without the injured Renato Sanches it is going to be difficult for Lille to produce the result they want, but stressed that things can still change quickly in a game of football.

He told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked if beating Chelsea is impossible for Lille: “The task will be very difficult.

“Especially, because Renato is injured. It impacts us because he is a very important player.

“But in football, anything can happen, a game can change in a quarter of an hour. We will never give up.”

The Canadian stressed that it does not matter to him that no one is giving Lille a chance as he and his team-mates still have faith that they can turn the tie around.

“Personally, that nobody believes in us, doesn’t really affect me.

“The most important thing is that I believe in it and that all my team-mates too because it is up to us to do the job.”