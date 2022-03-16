Ian Rush has issued advice to Philippe Coutinho to remain at Aston Villa if he wants to stay in the Premier League beyond this season, amidst interest from Arsenal.

Coutinho is currently playing for the Lions on an initial six-month loan deal from Barcelona and has been on fire for his new side since joining in January.

Aston Villa are keen to make the Brazilian’s move permanent in the summer and they have a purchase option in his contract for a fee of £33.4m, but it has emerged that their Premier League rivals Arsenal are also interested in acquiring his services.

However, Liverpool legend Rush is of the view that Coutinho should remain at Villa Park, where he has a good rapport with boss Steven Gerrard, if he wishes to stay in the Premier League beyond this season.

Rush acknowledged that he can see why Arsenal are interested in Coutinho, given the start he has had in his second stint in the Premier League.

“Arsenal have been linked with Philippe Coutinho this week on the back his form for Aston Villa and I can see why – Coutinho to Arsenal makes sense”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“But if Coutinho is to stay in the Premier League beyond this season I think he should stick with Aston Villa.

“He seems to have a good rapport with his old Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard and it would be a risk for him to give that up in favour of joining one of the bigger sides.

“If Villa can afford to sign him and want to sign him, I’d like to see him stay and commit to Gerrard’s project there.”

It is claimed that if Coutinho wishes to permanently move to Aston Villa post this season, he will have to take a pay cut to his current wages.