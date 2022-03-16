British billionaire Nick Candy has ruled out the possibility of forming a consortium with Tottenham Hotspur fan Jonathan Goldstein to buy Chelsea.

Candy is one of the billionaires who are trying to buy Chelsea amidst their crisis following the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich.

The 49-year-old billionaire is a life-long Chelsea fan and has the support of a host of Blues supporters as he bids to take charge of the football club.

He was believed to be in talks with various businessmen to form a consortium and there were some reservations amongst the Chelsea fanbase about him potentially joining hands with Goldstein, who is a life-long Tottenham fan.

However, Candy rejected those rumours and insisted that he is not in consultations with any of the mentioned names, including Goldstein, and stressed that he will not allow a Spurs fan to shape the future of Chelsea.

“There are no talks underway with Nick Candy and the Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein consortium”, a statement from the Candy camp read.

“Not least because Mr Candy does not want a lifelong Spurs fan as part of the future ownership of Chelsea Football Club.”

Candy is believed to be keen to build a new stadium for Chelsea and has promised fan representation on the club’s board if he manages to buy the football club.