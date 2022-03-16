Jacob Murphy has revealed that working with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is brilliant and stressed his style of football is not just pleasing to the eye but also makes the game fun.

Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce at St James’ Park last year, has been able to turn around the fortunes at the club, leading them away from the drop zone on the back of a string of impressive displays.

Newcastle even went on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League under Howe after the turn of the year with players in the likes of Murphy playing in the majority of those games.

And the 27-year-old has revealed that working with Howe has been brilliant for him, as he has learned a lot from the Magpies boss.

Murphy added that it is a lot of fun to play under Howe with the way he sets his team up, in addition to his style of football being enjoyable to watch.

Asked how much he has enjoyed working under Howe, Murphy told NUFC TV: “Yes, it has been brilliant.

“Learning a lot, really a lot from him in the defensive phases and in the attacking phases.

“I think you can see from the games what we are doing, what he has taught us.

“It is coming out and it is very enjoyable to watch but it is really fun to play in as well.”

Having suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Chelsea in their latest league outing, Newcastle will now look to bounce back with a win on Thursday when they take on struggling Everton at Goodison Park.