Antonio Conte has hailed Tottenham Hotspur new boy Dejan Kulusevski following his performance at Brighton and believes Spurs have a superb prospect on their hands.

Kulusevski put on a good performance on the south coast as he scored Tottenham’s first goal in a 2-0 win over Brighton to boost their hopes of pushing towards the top four in the Premier League; Harry Kane grabbed the visitors’ second.

Spurs swooped to sign the winger from Juventus in the January transfer window and Conte is delighted with his newest acquisition.

The Tottenham boss is also pleased with the club’s other January arrival, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur; he believes their January signings have made the side more complete.

He told his post match press conference: “It is very difficult to speak about the single player because the whole team played a good game.

“To see Bentancur and Deki go into the team so quickly is great for us. I said to you after these two signing we are more complete.

“We needed a player like Rodrigo, don’t forget Winksy because he is a reliable player.

“Kulusevski is showing to be a fantastic prospect, he is 22 years old.

“You can see that he is strong physically, good talent, they are helping us a lot”, Conte added.

Tottenham sit seventh in the Premier League table following the win, but are just three points off fourth placed Arsenal, although they have played a game more than the Gunners.

Conte’s men are next in action on Sunday against West Ham United.