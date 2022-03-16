Leeds United linked full-back Noussair Mazraoui has denied reaching an agreement to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old right-back will be out of contract with Ajax at the end of the season and he has ruled out signing a new deal with the Dutch giants.

Several clubs are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer and Leeds are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on his situation at Ajax as they eye reinforcements.

Barcelona are believed to have an edge in the race to sign the Moroccan and there are claims that the Catalan giants have already worked out an agreement over a contract with the player.

Mazraoui is being tipped to move to the Nou Camp in the summer, but he insisted that he has agreed no deal with any club yet.

The defender dismissed the speculation and stressed that nothing has been finalised over his future.

Mazraoui told RTL7: “No, nothing has been finalised yet, nothing has been confirmed.

“You know how the media works, right?

“It’s not always true.

“If it were, I’d have said it.

“I am honest about that.”

The 24-year-old, who is represented by Mino Raiola, has come up through the Ajax academy and has made 132 appearances for the club.