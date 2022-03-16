Celtic star Daizen Maeda has stressed that his end goal this season is to win the Scottish Premiership with the Bhoys after failing to win the league in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos.

Maeda played under current Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou at the Japanese club but while the manager left last summer, the winger stayed on.

The winger’s team were ultimately not able to win the league title, something they had done under Postecoglou in 2019, and finished a distant second behind Kawasaki Frontale.

Maeda revealed that he had the opportunity to join the Bhoys in the summer but rejected it in favour of staying on in Japan to fight for the league title.

After failing to win the league in Japan, Maeda is looking to lift the title in Scotland and wants to contribute to the Hoops victory by getting on the scoresheet often.

Speaking to the Celtic View, Maeda said: “I did have the chance to join in the summer, but I wanted to try and win the league with Yokohama.

“That didn’t happen in the end and I made the move to Celtic and I’m really happy with being here now and trying to contribute to the team.

“The ultimate goal is the league and if I can score lots of goals then that means I can help the team in that ambition.”

Maeda reunited with Postecoglou in the winter and so far he has made 13 appearances for the Bhoys in all competitions, scoring five goals with five of them in the league.