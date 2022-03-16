Manchester City target Erling Haaland would prefer to move to Real Madrid in the next summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Haaland is expected to be on his way out of Germany at the end of the season due to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Several teams have been keeping tabs on him, but the race is down to Real Madrid and Manchester City, with the Premier League champions believe to be having an edge in the race.

Manchester City are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League and are pushing for an agreement with the striker.

But according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, a move to Real Madrid still appeals more to Haaland at the moment.

His dream is to wear their famous white shirt and he would prefer a switch to Real Madrid over Manchester City.

There are claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke met in the Spanish capital this week.

His €75m release clause takes the power out of Dortmund’s hands, but it needs to be triggered before 30th April.

From May onwards, any club wanting to sign Haaland would have to negotiate a fee with Dortmund.