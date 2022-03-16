Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Thomas Tuchel’s situation at Chelsea as they look to bring in a new manager at the end of the season, according to the Guardian.

The Premier League giants are in the middle of a thorough process to identify a new manager who can come in ahead of next season.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag are believed to be the leading contenders to become the next Manchester United boss.

The Premier League giants have conducted talks in the background with the candidates and are pushing to work out a deal before the current season ends.

But the uncertainty around Chelsea has given rise to speculation that Tuchel could become available in the summer.

And Manchester United are closely monitoring the German’s situation at Chelsea as part of the process.

The future of Chelsea is uncertain as the UK government look to finalise their sale, with a host of parties bidding for control.

Tuchel has two more years left on his contract but the German could become available at the end of the season.

Manchester United are impressed with his CV and will consider appointing him as their new manager if becomes available.

The German has insisted he remains fully committed to Chelsea at present.