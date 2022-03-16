Newcastle United are contemplating making the stay of on-trial Leeds United starlet Alfie Hughes permanent, according to Chronicle Live.

Hughes signed a professional deal with the Whites last summer, but is now on trial with the Magpies and has already played a match for them.

The Leeds talent took part in the Magpies Under-23s league clash with Birmingham City as the club ran out 1-0 winners.

Hughes’ deal with the Whites runs out in the coming summer but it seems the youngster may not have to wait for a new club if he is to leave Elland Road.

The Magpies are considering making a Hughes a permanent part of their academy set-up after his trial ends.

For the Whites, the youngster made only one appearance for the Under-23s this season, coming on for half an hour in a league game against Manchester United back in November.

The starlet last season played for Leeds Under-18s, making 21 appearances in total, including two in the FA Youth Cup.

This season has not seen him have much game-time and he will be hoping that the Magpies take him on to further his progress on the pitch.