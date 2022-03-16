Alphonse Areola has insisted that West Ham United are not under any extra pressure going into the second leg of their Europa League tie against Sevilla and stressed they have done their preparations and are ready to battle it out.

The Hammers are gearing up to host Spanish heavyweights Sevilla on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

West Ham fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Spain and are now looking to overturn the deficit as they look to book a place in the quarter-final of the competition.

However, Irons shot-stopper Areola has insisted that his side are not under any extra pressure going into the Sevilla clash an stressed they have been conducting their preparations as normal.

Asked about the mood in the dressing room, Areola told a press conference: “There is no more pressure, we are just preparing normally, tactically and we just have to recover our players as well, we have played a lot of games during the last weeks and we have to be ready.

“We are ready and we have to win, that is it.

“We feel sharp and ready for tomorrow.”

Areola added knocking Sevilla in the second leg is by no means an impossible task and stressed his team are ready and prepared to get a positive result on Thursday.

“I think we have prepared normally; we know what to do and what we have to do, so we will be ready before the game and during the game.

“It is not an impossible job, we showed that we are here because we have done a good job and we just have to play our game and win the game, that is it.”

West Ham will be without star player Jarrod Bowen on Thursday, while they are also sweating over fitness of Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio.