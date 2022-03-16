Martin Waldron, Everton’s former head of academy recruitment, has insisted that he is not surprised seeing John Lundstram impressing at centre-back, as he was initially trained in that position before being turned into a central midfielder.

Lundstram arrived at Ibrox last summer from Championship outfit Sheffield United on a free transfer, but struggled to nail down a starting spot in Gers squad during the first half of the season.

But the 28-year-old now plays a key role under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who has deployed him at centre-back, where he has managed to impress despite playing out of position.

However, former Everton head of academy recruitment Waldron, who scouted Lundstram, has insisted that he is not at all surprised the midfielder seems comfortable playing at the heart of the defence.

Waldron explained that Lundstram was initially trained in the centre-back role before his position was swapped to central midfield, which suited his physical attributes to a better degree.

“Not for me it’s not [a surprise that Lundstram is comfortable playing as a centre-back”, Waldron told The Athletic.

“That’s what he was: an outstanding centre-back.

“He got voted in the tournament select squad at the Under-17 European Championships in 2011 playing there.

“The day I scouted him he was six and playing up a year as a sort of left-back in a seven-a-side team called Springwood.

“We developed him as a centre-back but one or two people didn’t think he’d be big enough so we started developing him as a centre-mid.”

Rangers are gearing up to take on Red Star Belgrade at the Crvena Zvezda Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League tie as they look to seal a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.