Jacob Murphy has revealed that he sees Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League clash against Everton as an opportunity to shift their focus away from the drop zone and towards chasing down the teams above them in the table.

The Tyneside giants are currently 14th in the Premier League table, just four points adrift of the top ten with a game in hand over tenth placed Southampton.

Newcastle are gearing for a trip to Merseyside on Thursday to take on struggling Everton at Goodison Park in the top flight.

Magpies star Murphy is looking forward to the Everton clash and revealed he sees the encounter as an opportunity to get a win and move their focus away from the drop zone and towards chasing down teams higher up in the table.

“I see it [the Everton clash] now as us trying to chase the pack above us if we can now shift our focus to the teams above us and start catching them”, Murphy told NUFC TV.

“It almost becomes irrelevant what happens in the bottom because we will be fighting higher up in the table.”

Murphy added that he is confident Newcastle have what it takes to chase down the teams above them in the table given the rich vein of form they are in at the moment.

“Yes, definitely [we can chase the teams above us].

“Looking at the league table, looking at other teams’ form, our run of form, I am confident that we can take on anyone at this current moment in time.”

Newcastle were triumphant against Everton in the reverse fixture last month, registering a 3-1 win and they will be determined to seal a league double over the Toffees come Thursday.