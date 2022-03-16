Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted that his players need to enjoy the hostile and intimidating atmosphere at Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night.

The Scottish giants beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie last Thursday and took a giant stride towards the quarter-finals of the competition.

Rangers are favourites to complete the job in Serbia, but Red Star Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium is known for its an intimidating atmosphere and its hostility towards the opposition.

Van Bronckhorst conceded that he is well aware of the atmosphere his team will be walking into on Thursday night and they need to be tactically and mentally prepared for that battle.

However, the Dutchman stressed the importance of the players relishing and enjoying the hostile atmosphere as well in order to get the desired result.

He said in a press conference: “We know we are going to a place with a hostile atmosphere, this is something we need to cope with [with] our experienced team.

“We have to be mentally and tactically prepared, focused on the game and the eleven players.

“We need to enjoy playing in this atmosphere.”

Van Bronckhorst stressed that his team also need to forget about the first leg and start all over again on Thursday night and stick to their plans in order to book their place in the last eight of the Europa League.

“We start over again, last week has been played.

“We approach the game looking to get the best result possible, we have to be there from the first minute and be solid and dangerous.

“There will be big moments in every game but we have to stick to our tactical game plan.”