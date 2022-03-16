Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has vowed his side will fight until the end of the season as they try to finish in the top four, after they boosted their hopes with a win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane were enough to secure all three points for Tottenham against Graham Potter’s Seagulls on the south coast.

The result marked an instant return to winning ways for Tottenham after last weekend’s defeat away at top four rivals Manchester United.

Conte’s men have another ten games to play as they look to close a gap of three points to fourth place and the Spurs boss insists that his side will keep fighting.

“I think our performances have been good but sometimes we have ended without a better result”, Conte told the BBC.

“Today it was a good game, good performance and important three points.

“In this part of the league, every game is like a final for us because we are behind.

“We have many teams in front of us but we want to fight until the end.”

Kane’s goal at Brighton set a Premier League record for away goals and Conte believes that the striker needs to pick up a trophy.

“I think he deserves to win something in his career because we are talking about a fantastic player”, he added.

Next up for Tottenham is a visit from West Ham United on Sunday, as Conte’s men try to record back-to-back wins.