Frank Lampard has hit back at Jamie Carragher for labelling the Everton players a disgrace for their performance against Wolverhampton Wanders, but stressed the Toffees stars need to answer their critics on the pitch.

The Toffees went into their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday at Goodison Park looking to bounce back from a 5-0 mauling away at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Everton fell to a 1-0 loss against the Midlands outfit in a toothless display and former top flight star Carragher slammed the Toffees players, labelling them a disgrace.

But new Everton boss Lampard has insisted his side’s performance on Sunday against Wolves was not a disgrace, although he admitted criticism is part and parcel of the game.

Lampard stressed that his players need to answer their critics on the pitch and added that is the only way to deal with it.

Asked how he would react to criticism from the likes of Carragher aimed at his players, Lampard told a press conference: “Well, it is the players’ job to answer that on the pitch.

“And the reality is that when you are in a position that you do not want to be, and when maybe some performances [were not up to the mark], the Wolves game was not a disgrace, but I understand the analysis in terms because you look at the Tottenham [game] and I can say on a footballing level, I did not like the game at all.

“I would not use that language but did not like the game at all.

“But we have to accept that people have opinions and people, who care and do their jobs in the media in many ways, not just Jamie.

“But the players have to answer that on the pitch, it is the only way.

“And you will be in these positions in relative ways in so many times in your career.

“You have to get together the players individually, collectively, myself of course and answer on the pitch.”

Everton return to Premier League action on Thursday against Newcastle United in the league and they will be determined to get back into the win column as they remain locked in a relegation scrap.