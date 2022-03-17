AC Milan held a fresh round of talks with the representatives of Newcastle United target Sven Botman earlier this week, it has been claimed in Italy.

Botman is expected to leave Lille in the summer transfer window with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.

Newcastle wanted him in January and the Magpies have claimed the defender wanted to sign, but Lille blocked a transfer in the winter transfer window.

The Dutchman is a big target for Newcastle in the summer as well but it has been claimed that the defender is favouring a move to AC Milan.

Negotiations have been ongoing between his agents and AC Milan for several months and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, another round of talks took place between the two sides on Monday.

AC Milan have been doing the legwork to land Botman in the summer and have been in constant touch with the player’s camp.

There are claims that personal terms have already been thrashed out between Botman and the Rossoneri.

The talks are now believed to be centred on AC Milan trying to construct a bid they want to table with Lille.

The French club are prepared to sell him but are expected to hold out for a big fee before agreeing to let the centre-back go.