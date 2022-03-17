Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton boss Frank Lampard has picked his team and substitutes to play host to Newcastle United in a crunch Premier League game tonight.

The Toffees welcome the Magpies to Goodison Park badly in need of a win as they currently are only kept out of the bottom three on goal difference.

The two teams met as recently as the start of February, at St James’ Park, and Lampard saw his side go down to a damaging 3-1 loss.

Newcastle also won on their last visit to Goodison Park and Everton have not beaten the Magpies at the ground since April 2018.

There is no Jordan Pickford or Donny van de Beek in the matchday squad tonight.

Lampard has Asmir Begovic in goal, while Seamus Coleman and Ben Godfrey are full-backs, and Mason Holgate and Michael Keane in slot into the centre.

The Everton boss trusts in Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan further up the pitch, while Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon support Richarlison.

Lampard can shuffle his pack if necessary with his substitutes and his options include Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dele Alli.

Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Substitutes: Lonergan, Tyrer, Patterson, Calvert-Lewin, Townsend, Mykolenko, Gomes, Rondon, Alli