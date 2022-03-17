Jesse Marsch has revealed that he is yet to have any talks with Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips about his long-term future at the club, but stressed those talks will happen down the line.

Phillips has established himself as one of the Whites’ key players in recent seasons, although he has missed a large chunk of the ongoing campaign owing to injury.

The midfielder’s current contract at Elland Road expires in the summer of 2024 and he wants to sign a new deal at the club, but negotiations are yet to progress, while he has been credited with transfer interest from rival Premier League clubs.

However, new Leeds boss Marsch revealed that he is yet to hold discussions with any of his charges, including Phillips, about their long-term futures at the club but stressed those talks will happen down the road.

Asked about Phillips’ future at the club, Marsch told a press conference: “Haven’t spoken about long-term future with everyone.

“All about the present and living in the moment now.

“Those conversations come down the road.

“I would love to keep guys like Kalvin, Patrick [Bamford] and Raphinha here as long as possible.”

Marsch stressed that Phillips is Leeds through and through and is a big leadership presence in the dressing room, fully committed to helping the club.

“I think he is a leader by his presence in the group.

“Clearly so well respected and liked.

“Leeds through and through.

“Kalvin is a big part of the identity, but a lot of guys are.

“Committed to what it is to be part of Leeds United.”

Phillips among with Liam Cooper have now started full training, following spells on the sidelines, which is a big boost for Leeds as they continue to be embroiled in a relegation scrap.