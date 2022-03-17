Everton are insistent that some of their players do have relegation clauses in their contracts, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees are sitting 17th in the league table, just one spot above the relegation zone and have lost their last four league games on the trot.

Everton are on a dreadful run of form that has seen them pick up just four points from their last ten league games with only one win.

They are now one of the prime candidates to go down from the Premier League this season and the club are wary of serious financial implications if the unthinkable happens.

There are suggestions that Everton’s players do not have relegation clauses in their contracts but the club insist some of them do.

However, several of the Everton players do not have such clauses and they could still be paying Premier League wages in the Championship.

Everton also have the seventh highest wage bill, with the latest accounts revealing that they pay 89 per cent of their revenue in players’ salaries.

The club have been slammed for their financial mismanagement and could be under severe restrictions when it comes to spending even if they stay in the Premier League.