Demarai Gray has revealed that he has felt good working with Frank Lampard and his staff and stressed all the Everton players are buying into the new boss’ style of football.

Lampard took over the reins at Everton in late January with the Toffees hierarchy identifying him as the man to help the club avoid slipping down to the Championship this season.

Gray, who has been one of the standout players at Everton this season, is yet to get a consistent run of games under Lampard with injury and illness hampering him from being on the pitch, although the new boss is a firm admirer of his talents.

The 25-year-old has revealed that he is having a good time working alongside Lampard and his coaching staff as they are ready to support him both on and off the pitch.

Gray added that the entire Toffees squad are buying into Lampard’s ideology in training and stressed it is just a matter of reproducing what they have learned on the pitch.

Asked how he has felt working under Lampard and his staff, Gray told Everton TV: “Yes, it has been good.

“After I played the one game, the Brentford game, I have been out with injury and stuff but my first week with the staff, I really felt what they were trying to do and the impact they were trying to bring.

“And I had a conversation with the manager and staff about personal things to me and personal life things which is good because it is nice when you have got staff that are there for you in terms of things on and off the field, it gives you that good feeling that they are there.

“But yes, most importantly football-wise it has been good.

“As a group it has been difficult obviously with the results and stuff but thinking long-term, I am excited and as I said, the things we are doing on the training pitch, everyone is buying into it.

“It is just about getting it happening on the pitch now but yes, it has been good.”

Everton are still embroiled in a relegation scrap and fans will be hoping Gray will be available to play in the remaining games this season, having returned to the first team fold following a spell on the sidelines.