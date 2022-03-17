Simon Jordan feels that Everton boss Frank Lampard does not have the traits needed for the manager of a side trying to avoid relegation because he has been a winner all his life.

Everton are 17th in the Premier League table, just a spot above the relegation zone and have lost their last four league games on the trot.

The Toffees have picked up just four points from their last ten Premier League games and Lampard has failed to have the kind of impact the club thought he would have when he was appointed towards the end of January.

The Everton boss has struggled to inspire his side so far and Jordan indicated that he is struggling to relate to the players and his team’s position as he has always been a winner in his career.

He stressed that Lampard needs to learn on the job quickly as he does not have the traits needed to lead a team who are trying desperately to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “His mindset doesn’t need to change, his is one of a winner.

“His ability to be able to relate to those who aren’t winners is the difficulty. He doesn’t have the traits of a loser.

“He doesn’t have the traits for someone to be in a position where Everton are in.

“He hasn’t been there, he doesn’t know what that looks like so he has got to learn very quickly.”

Everton are in desperate need of points ahead of hosting Newcastle United at Goodison Park tonight.