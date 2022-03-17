Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is of the opinion that starlet Archie Gray has incredible talent, but has urged patience regarding his development.

The 2006-born midfielder has racked up ten appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, in addition to seven outings for the Under-18s.

He scored his first goal for the Under-23s in the league win against Manchester United earlier in the week and he is regarded as a bright prospect at the Yorkshire club.

Marsch praised Gray’s mental as well as physical capabilities and also found it pleasing that he is excited by being on the pitch.

The Whites boss cautioned though that it will not do to put too much pressure on the youngster and thus Leeds have to be patient in regards to his progress.

“Archie comes off the bench [against Manchester United]”, Marsch said in a press conference.

“Massive anticipation, intelligent, reads the game well, runs all day.

“Incredible blood line.

“Homegrown talent, but we have to support him and be patient with him without putting too much on his shoulders.

“Excited to be on the pitch every day.

“Loves training.

“Strong qualities as a person that will help him develop.”

Gray has missed only one game this year so far for the Under-23s in the league and he will be hoping to continue his development by getting even more game-time.