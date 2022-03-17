Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed he broke his hand celebrating his side’s crucial goal in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

In a game low on quality and at times often scrappy, Everton secured a vital three Premier League points thanks to a late goal from Alex Iwobi.

The Toffees had been under the cosh after midfielder Allan was sent off in the 83rd minute following a challenge on Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin; a VAR check saw the Brazilian receive his marching orders.

Iwobi popped up late into 14 minutes of stoppage time though, with a protest having delayed the game, and his low shot beat Martin Dubravka to hand Everton a vital win as they battle the drop.

Lampard revealed that he broke his hand celebrating the goal, only later realising it.

“I’ve broken my hand by the way in the celebrations”, he told Amazon Prime Video post match.

“I’ll take it for three points. It was in the celebrations for the goal.

“I didn’t realise at the time, but as the game carried on it was a bit sore and shaky.”

The Everton boss is focused though on the game and admits it was an amazing night at Goodison Park.

And Lampard is keen for the players to understand just what made the win possible.

“It was an amazing night.

“It’s important we put perspective on it because there’s a long way to go, but we must enjoy those nights and we must realise what got us that win, and it was spirit and togetherness.

“It wasn’t a night for quality, it wasn’t a night for calm let’s get the ball down and play.

“We needed one where we had to fight for it and it meant so much for this stadium here tonight.”

Everton now boast a three-point lead over the relegation zone in the Premier League.