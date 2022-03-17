Jesse Marsch has stressed that upcoming Premier League opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers will be a big challenge for Leeds United as they have not given away a single goal in transitions this season, which is how the Whites want to score.

Following back-to-back defeats under new boss Marsch, Leeds finally got back into the win column on Sunday when they beat fellow strugglers Norwich City 2-1 at home.

The Whites are back in top flight action on Friday and will lock horns with Europe-chasing Wolves at Molineux; both teams played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the reverse fixture.

Leeds boss Marsch has revealed that the Wolves encounter will be a challenging game especially since they have not given a single goal away in transitions, which is how Leeds want to score.

Marsch added that his side will try to execute a simple game plan against the Midlands outfit come Friday as they look to avoid returning to Yorkshire empty-handed.

“[Wolves are a] fantastic team with intelligent players”, Marsch told a press conference.

“Very well coached. I knew Lage is a good coach, but when I watched their team, I was very impressed.

“Defend well, good rotations, clarity in how they want to play. Big challenge for us.

“They will test us in many ways against the ball with pressing, how we control them in the defensive third.

“They haven’t given away one goal in transition all season and that’s how we want to score.

“Try to execute a simple match plan.

“Succinct in all phases of the game.

“Defending well and not going behind will be important.”

Leeds are just four points above the drop zone at present and will be determined to get the win on Friday as they look to boost their chances of survival.