Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has insisted that upcoming Premier League opponents Leeds United having Kalvin Phillips back from injury is not bad news for him as he likes to compete against the best players.

Phillips is one of the key players Leeds have missed in the majority of their games this season owing to injury.

The Whites are gearing up for a trip to the Midlands on Friday to take on Wolves in the league and boss Jesse Marsch has confirmed Phillips has returned to the senior team fold.

However, Wolves boss Lage has insisted Leeds having Phillips fit to play is not bad news for him as he always wants to play against the best players.

Lage added that while Leeds are likely to have a top player in Phillips in the middle of the park, he also has his own quality charges to call upon to boss midfield, in Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

Asked about Leeds having Phillips available for Friday’s clash, Lage told a press conference: “It is not bad news for me.

“I want to play against the best.

“Phillips is a good player but I have Joao and Ruben.”

In addition to Phillips, skipper Leeds Liam Cooper is also fully fit following a spell on the sidelines and is available for selection against Wolves on Friday.