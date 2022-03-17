Manchester United view Thomas Tuchel as a game-changer who would alter their order of preferred managerial targets, according to the Evening Standard.

The Red Devils are in the middle of a process that will see them identify their new manager ahead of the start of next season.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are their top targets and the club are also considering a move for Spain coach Luis Enrique, which is likely to be the more complicated option.

But Manchester United are now alive to the idea of snaring Tuchel away from Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Chelsea boss has offered no encouragement to the Old Trafford outfit but he could be open to their pitch if they make an approach.

It has been claimed that Manchester United view him as a game-changing candidate if Tuchel becomes available in the coming months.

They have a serious interest in the 48-year-old and are exploring the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are certain that the German would alter their order of preferred targets in the coming weeks.

The Premier League giants are keeping close tabs on his situation at Chelsea and are prepared to pounce if they receive any encouragement.