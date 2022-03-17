Callum Wilson has stressed the need for Newcastle United to catch upcoming Premier League opponents Everton cold while they are going through a rough run of results as things will turn for them at some point.

The Magpies are set to take on struggling Everton at Goodison Park tonight in the top flight with both teams coming into the clash looking to get back into the win column.

However, Newcastle under Eddie Howe have climbed away from the relegation zone having created a nine-point gap; Everton remain locked in a battle for survival, now level on points with 18th-placed Watford.

But Newcastle hitman Wilson has stressed the need for his side to catch Everton cold, while they continue their struggles to get points on the board as they will see an upturn in their fortunes at some point.

Wilson added that Newcastle also had to deal with losses during their initial days under Howe before they started to find some form, which is something that could happen to Everton as well having hired a new boss in Frank Lampard only in late January.

“It [the Everton clash] is a big game”, Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“They have got a new manager, [who] probably has not had the same effect as what we had as our new manager coming in.

“But at some point, things are going to turn.

“We had a few defeats under our new manager at first.

“They have had that and there is going to be a turning point and a catalyst but we just hope that it is not against us.

“We have got to be making sure that as a squad we are fully focused and fully aware of the run that they are on also and try and basically catch them cold in the game.”

Newcastle came out on top with a 3-1 win when they hosted Everton earlier this season and they will be determined to complete a league double tonight as they look to potentially end the season inside the top ten.