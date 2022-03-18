Everton striker Cenk Tosun is claimed to have turned down an offer from Besiktas despite it recently being suggested he has agreed a deal to return to the Turkish side.

Tosun is out of contract at Goodison Park in the summer and he is expected to leave the club as a free agent in search of more regular game time.

He is wanted by former club Besiktas, where he remains a much-loved figure and a trusted goalscorer.

It has been claimed that Tosun reached an agreement with the Turkish giants over a three-year deal worth a figure in the €1m range last week.

However, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the striker knocked back the terms offered by Besiktas.

Tosun was in attendance for the Super Lig clash between Besiktas and Galatasaray on Sunday, a day after he met with Kara Kartallar sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci, who made him an offer.

However, the Everton star turned down Besiktas’ proposal and further negotiations between the two parties are expected to continue.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees man will return to Besiktas for a third stint post this season as he also has interest from other quarters.