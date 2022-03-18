Antonio Conte has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero needs to improve his ability to keep focus for the entirety of a game, as he has a tendency to pick up unnecessary fouls.

The centre-back is a fixture under Conte, playing in a back three is his preferred formation ever since he returned to the team following a spell on the sidelines owing to injury.

However, Romero has picked up yellow cards in five of the nine Premier League games he has played under Conte, including one midweek in their 2-0 win against Brighton.

And the Italian has revealed that one key area Romero needs to improve is his ability to maintain his focus during the entirety of a game, as he has a tendency to get in trouble and pick up yellow cards that could have been avoided.

However, Conte stressed that Romero is the type of player that understands a mistake and is willing to improve it as he is committed to doing what is best for the team and himself as a player.

“Cristian is a player who has to be focused in every moment of a game”, Conte told a press conference.

“If he’s good, he’s focussed from the start, form the first to last second of the game.

“And he’s a really important player for us.

“He has a bit to improve in this situation, to be focussed on every moment of the game.

“Sometimes he gets a yellow card he can avoid.

“He has to improve in his aspect, to be focused from the start to the end. Sometimes you can’t explain this in a good manner.

“You have to shout! But he’s a good guy and he understands that what I do is always best for the team and himself.

“He has quality to be a great defender so it’s important to find the right way to improve the player.”

Spurs will return to action on Sunday when they take on fellow top four hopefuls West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.