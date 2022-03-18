Robin Koch has revealed that everyone at Leeds United is delighted to have Patrick Bamford back from injury and hailed the hitman a goalscoring machine.

Bamford has had to deal with niggling injury issues throughout the current campaign, which kept him on the sidelines for the majority of Leeds’ games this season.

The hitman made his first start under new boss Jesse Marsch on Sunday in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Norwich City, but was taken off at half time to avoid putting too much physical strain on him.

Bamford’s team-mate Koch, who regularly faces him on the training pitch, has hailed him a goalscoring machine for his prowess in front of goal and stressed he is hoping the hitman can add to his tally in the remaining games of this season.

Asked how difficult of an opponent is Bamford to face in training, Koch told LUTV: “Yes, he is just like you see on the pitch, just a really good player.

“I did not know about [Bamford is nearing a 100 [career league] goals, but he is like a goalscoring machine and hopefully he can put some more on the scoreboard in this season as well.”

Koch added that he personally, and all his team-mates, are thrilled Bamford is back on the pitch following a long spell on the sidelines.

“We as a team are very happy and me as myself is really happy to see him [Bamford] back after the injury.

“He is such a good player and so important for us.

“So, I think everyone is happy to see him back on the pitch.”

Leeds are gearing up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight and fans will be hoping Bamford will be able to provide the fireworks up front as he nears a century of goals in league games.