John Barnes has insisted that it is not imperative for Liverpool to keep hold of Mohamed Salah as they have already roped in players that can step up in the Egyptian’s absence.

Salah’s future at Anfield is under the scanner as he has only 15 months remaining on his current deal at the club.

Liverpool are keen to tie him down to a new contract but talks between the club and Salah’s representatives have stalled.

Reds legend Barnes insists that it is not imperative that Liverpool hold on to the attacker as they have already found cover for him in the shape of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Barnes admitted Liverpool would want Salah to sign on fresh terms, although they do not need to go over the odds to secure his signature due to quality alternative options, which has put them in a stringer bargaining position as the Egyptian’s contract impasse continues.

“Obviously, Liverpool would want to keep Salah, but if you look at what Luis Díaz has done since his arrival, with Diogo Jota and [Sadio] Mane being here, then that puts Liverpool in a stronger bargaining position [with Salah]”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“They want him to stay, but they have cover and play consistently well without him but, the emergence of Jota and Diaz means that it isn’t imperative for Liverpool to keep Salah.”

Salah is currently leading the scoring charts for Liverpool with 28 goals across all competitions this season and fans will be hoping the club will be able to sort out his future soon.