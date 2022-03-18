Robin Koch has revealed that new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has had a clear vision on how to transform his side from day one and stressed he knows what he wants from each of his charges.

Marsch arrived at Elland Road in late February, replacing Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, and is tasked with the responsibility of leading the club away from the drop zone in the Premier League.

Having tasted defeat in his first two top flight games in charge at Leeds, Marsch finally saw his team bag all three points on Sunday when they beat fellow strugglers Norwich City 2-1.

Leeds defender Koch revealed that the American has a clear vision on how to get his charges to play his style of football and stressed he is clear on what he wants from every individual player.

“He [Marsch] came on the first day and he had a clear vision for his tactical point of view”, Koch told LUTV.

“Every session we do with him, like a video session, he shows us in training.

“It’s very clear and he knows what he wants from every player.”

Koch added that Marsch is positive as a person and wants all his charges to have the same mentality, which is also good for the whole team.

“He came here and said to us that we need to stay calm and confident and positive.

“I think he is a really positive coach and person.

“This is also good for the team and he is like this every day.

“You see this and it is good for all of the players.”

Leeds are set to take on Europe-chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux tonight and will be determined to get another three points as they look to further distance themselves from the Premier League drop zone.