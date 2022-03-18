Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to go up against Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League this evening.

Jesse Marsch’s Whites find themselves sitting in 16th spot in the Premier League table and with a cushion of four points over the drop zone.

Leeds beat Norwich City 2-1 last weekend to hand Marsch his first win as boss and the American will be looking to his men to pick up another three points tonight.

The earlier fixture between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Marsch selects Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk in the centre of defence.

Further up the pitch Leeds field Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich, while Daniel James, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

If Marsch needs to make changes at any point during the evening then he has options on the bench, including Kalvin Phillips and Sam Greenwood.

Raphinha is not in the matchday squad due to a positive covid test.

Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, James, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Koch, Cooper, Cresswell, Kenneh, Phillips, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood