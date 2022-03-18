David Moyes has expressed his delight at seeing Ben Johnson earn his maiden call-up to the England Under-21s squad and stressed the West Ham United starlet is still improving his game.

The Hammers boss has deployed Johnson at both right-back and left-back this season, asking him to step up whenever vacant spots have opened up in the first team.

Johnson’s performances on the pitch have not gone unnoticed and England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley has handed him his first call-up for their upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.

Moyes expressed his delight at seeing Johnson earning a call-up to represent his country and stressed he has done well for the club.

The West Ham boss added that Johnson is a young player that is constantly improving his game and is well deserving of an opportunity to earn his first England cap.

Asked about Johnson earning a call up to the England Under-21s camp, Moyes told a press conference: “I am really pleased for Ben.

“He is an improving young player and we are pleased, he deserves it.

“There is competition at right-back and he has done well for us.”

Having impressed in the first team set-up this season, the Hammers recently triggered an option in Johnson’s contract to extend his stint by two more years.