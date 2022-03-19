Celtic legend Chris Sutton has applauded Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou for daring to admit that the treble is there for the taking for his side.

The Hoops have already won the Scottish League Cup and are in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, where they will take on Rangers, the same team with whom they are competing for the league title.

Postecoglou acknowledged that the Hoops are in with a chance of the treble and complemented his side for turning around a season that looked headed for trouble.

Sutton thinks that it is bold of the Bhoys boss to admit that his team are potential treble winners, as it is unusual for managers from the big two Glasgow clubs to do so.

The Hoops legend feels that his admission is an extension of an unwavering stance all season and he does not see the need for Postecoglou to change things.

“Usually when managers get asked about Trebles, they run a mile from it”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Postecoglou hasn’t shouted from the rooftops about winning the clean sweep but he has admitted it’s there for his side.

“That’s about as bold as it gets from a manager of Celtic or Rangers.

“In fairness to him, however, he’s never wavered in what he’s said all season.

“It’s always about being focused on performance rather than results – as one leads to the other – and he’s insisted he won’t change a thing for the run-in.

“Why should he?”

Celtic won the treble four seasons in a row when they managed it in the 2019/20 campaign, but after winning no trophy last term, they will be eager to go back to trophy gathering ways this time around.